Abstract

Prompt access to appropriate professional care for adolescents with self-harm thoughts and respective behaviors (suicidal behavior and non-suicidal self-injury [NSSI]) is crucial as both are associated with an increased risk of suicide in later life. The present study aimed to describe the duration from initial onset of thoughts and incidents of self-harm until first clinical presentation in children and adolescents and to identify factors affecting help-seeking duration. Onset of self-harm thoughts and behaviors, time of first clinical presentation, and psychiatric and demographic variables were obtained from n = 672 adolescents (11-19 years) from the Germany-based AtR!Sk (Ambulanz für Risikoverhalten & Selbstschädigung) cohort-study at an outpatient clinic for risk-taking and self-harm behaviors. In 22% of overall cases, the first self-harm thoughts and behaviors occurred after contact to professional care was already established. Focusing on actual help-seeking delay only, it took between M = 0.99 years (after first suicide attempt) and M = 1.98 years (after first thoughts of NSSI) until participants sought professional help. Overall, help-seeking duration and help-seeking delay were longer for participants with more severe psychopathology (i.e., BPD, depressive symptoms, general symptom severity). The findings revealed a substantial delay of receiving appropriate professional care in adolescents with self-harm thoughts and behavior. The correlation between treatment latency and higher psychopathology may emphasize the need of prompt treatment. A better understanding of barriers and facilitators to professional help will contribute to enhance measures of tailored support for young patients in their help-seeking process.

