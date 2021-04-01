Abstract

Attentional deficits as well as attentional biases towards negative material are related to major depression and might maintain chronicity. However, studies investigating attentional deficits and attentional biases in chronic, treatment-resistant depressed are lacking. The aim of the current study was to compare measures of attentional deficits and attentional bias between chronic, treatment-resistant depressed outpatients and never-depressed control participants. Attentional deficits were assessed with the attentional control scale (ACS) and the Stroop Color naming task. Attentional bias was measured with the exogenous cueing task (ECT) and an emotional Stroop task. Chronic, treatment-resistant depressed patients (n = 80) showed significantly more attentional deficits than never-depressed controls (n = 113) on the ACS and Stroop color-naming task. However, in contrast with hypotheses, no differences were found between chronic, treatment-resistant depressed patients and never-depressed individuals on the ECT or emotional Stroop task. The current findings indicate that chronic, treatment-resistant depressed patients present attentional deficits. The results however question whether this patient group shows attentional biases for negative material. Future research should include comparisons of chronic, treatment-resistant and non-chronically depressed patients. If replicated, these current results might indicate that focusing on improving attentional deficits could be a more promising target for treatment than addressing attentional biases.

Language: en