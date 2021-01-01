|
Castillo-Manzano JI, Castro-Nuño M, Fageda X. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 1-12.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
INTRODUCTION: The European Union (EU) has developed different strategies to internalize the costs of excessive motor traffic in the road freight transport sector. One of these is a relaxation of restrictions on the size and load capacity of trucks that circulate between member States and a proposal has been made for Longer and Heavier Vehicles (LHVs) to be allowed to circulate across borders. LHVs are the so-called "megatrucks" (i.e., trucks with a length of 25 meters and a weight of 60 tonnes). Megatrucks have allowed to circulate for decades in some European countries such as Norway, Finland, and Sweden, world leaders in traffic accident prevention, although the impact that cross-border traffic would have on road safety is still unknown.
Language: en
Europe; Freight transport; Longer and heavier vehicles; Megatrucks; Panel data; Road accidents; Road fatalities