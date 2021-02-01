|
Tagod M, Adeleke AQ, Moshood TD. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 139-150.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: The construction industry in Malaysia has been bedevilled by myriads of risk issues that have hampered its smooth operations in recent times. This paper is an empirical assessment that aims to examine the effect of coercive pressure on the relationship between organizational structure and construction risk management among construction industry in Malaysia.
Language: en
Malaysia; Coercive Pressure; Construction Risk Management; Organizational Structure; Partial Least Squire; PLS-SEM