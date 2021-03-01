|
Citation
|
Héry M, Malenfer M, Devel S, Levert C. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 268-276.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Information and communication technologies (ICTs) play a major role in the current evolution of work. They are both a great tool for emancipating human beings from the most tedious and most dangerous tasks and an effective vector for intensifying work.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automation; Health and safety; Information and communication technologies; Robots – Work