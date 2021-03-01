SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Héry M, Malenfer M, Devel S, Levert C. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 268-276.

(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2021.03.009

INTRODUCTION: Information and communication technologies (ICTs) play a major role in the current evolution of work. They are both a great tool for emancipating human beings from the most tedious and most dangerous tasks and an effective vector for intensifying work.

METHODS: On the basis of three foresight exercises carried out in recent years and by describing concrete examples of work organizations, the authors highlight the main possible trends for the changes to come.

CONCLUSIONS: They conclude on a few general principles that could allow the establishment of a win-win policy.


Automation; Health and safety; Information and communication technologies; Robots – Work

