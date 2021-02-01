Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Engagement research - most often defined by a worker's psychological state of vigor, dedication, and absorption - pays little attention to production-line workers. This study therefore explores factors that drive workers' engagement with health and safety (H&S) in a production-line context as well as their perception of managerial influence Furthermore, the study adds to the body of research by exploring H&S engagement concepts through the use of qualitative research methods.



METHOD: 38 semi-structured interviews were conducted and analyzed through template analysis to identify themes that promote and hinder engagement.



RESULTS: The main engagement drivers were found to be: (a) the displayed safety focus of the company in organizational and social aspects; (b) the quality of the communication approach with respect to quality, consistency and direction; and (c) the environment encompassing the relationship between workers and supervisors and peers as well as the psychological environment. Notably, a trusting relationship between supervisors and workers appeared to be the most influential driver in determining engaged H&S behavior.



DISCUSSION and impact in industry: The study highlights factors that could be adapted to improve engagement and consequently enhance H&S approaches. Originality: The study reported in this paper offers a unique insight into individual production workers' perceived drivers of H&S engagement using Qualitative Analysis. Practical applications: The study identified the important role that supervisors play in workers' H&S engagement levels and what skills they need to employ to enhance workers' engagement in general and in the context of H&S behavior and performance. Furthermore, the importance of psychological and sociological factors in safety approaches are highlighted and were found to be key for creating safer workplaces.

