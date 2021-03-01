|
Bledsoe M, Captanian A, Somji A. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 77: 328-333.
INTRODUCTION: During this time ofintensified hardship and disruption due to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, communities, practitioners, and state and local governments have had to rapidly implement and adapt strategies that support mental health and wellbeing during a global pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and at least half of the top 10 leading causes of death have been associated with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). A number of established risk factors for suicide and ACEs may have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including loneliness and the lack of connectedness.
Mental health; Coronavirus; Loneliness; Wellbeing; Connectedness; Isolation