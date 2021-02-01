Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study is to explore the relationship between parents' work-related injuries and their children's mental health, and whether children's work centrality - the extent to which a child believes work will play an important part in their life - exacerbates or buffers this relationship.



METHOD: We argue that high work centrality can exacerbate the relationship between parental work injuries and children's mental health, with parental work injuries acting as identity-threatening stressors; in contrast, high work centrality may buffer this relationship, with parental work injuries acting as identity-confirming stressors. We test this relationship with a sample of Canadian children (N = 4,884, 46.2% female, M age = 13.67 years).



RESULTS: Children whose parents had experienced more frequent lost-time work-related injuries reported worse mental health with high work centrality buffering this negative relationship.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study highlights the vicarious effects of work injuries on salient others, specifically parental work injuries on children's mental health, as well as the role of work centrality in shaping children's sense-making and expectations about the consequences of work.

