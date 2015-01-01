Abstract

Despite the growth in civil commitment for persons who use opioids, we know little about the kinds of risk behaviors among those committed. This study examined the behaviors that a judge might use to determine if there is sufficient evidence that an individual's opioid use poses a risk for serious harm. The study recruited participants (n = 121) from three Massachusetts Department of Public Health civil commitment facilities in 2018. We used a list of risk behaviors that courts consider supportive of opioid-related civil commitment. Participants averaged 28 years of age, 56% were male, and 91% met criteria for severe opioid use disorder. Participants endorsed an average of 9 of the 27 risk behaviors. On average, participants endorsed three of the six drug use behaviors representing a danger to themselves, four of eleven behaviors representing an inability to care for or protect themselves (home safety, weight loss), and two of ten behaviors representing a danger to others (driving high or drunk). Participants who reported they were "not at all pleased" to have been civilly committed endorsed significantly (p = .009) fewer behaviors representing a danger to themselves than those who said they were at least "a little pleased." We conclude that the majority of individuals civilly committed for opioid use are engaging in multiple high-risk behaviors that pose a serious risk of harm to themselves.

