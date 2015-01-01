|
Citation
Meyer IH, Blosnich JR, Choi SK, Harper GW, Russell ST. LGBT Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: We describe the timing of suicidality across the life span in three cohorts of sexual minority adults. We hypothesized that suicide attempts coincide with the coming out period and that younger sexual minority people, who grew up in more accepting social environments, will have lower prevalence of suicide attempts than older generations.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual minority; suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; coming out