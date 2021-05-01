Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore injury profile, opinions on risk factors and injury prevention, among Irish amateur women soccer players.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional online survey. SETTING: Irish amateur winter league. PARTICIPANTS: Active players ≤18 years of age. MAIN OUTCOMES: Differences were found between injured and uninjured groups, and risk factors that significantly predict soccer injury were identified.



RESULTS: 168 injuries were reported by 83 respondents during the winter season. An increased prevalence of competition anxiety was observed in (53.8%:n = 85 of respondents) compared to other risk factors. There was a negative association between injuries and players' general health state (OR = 0.820, 95% CI 0.7-0.9, p = 0.007). Players' knowledge about some risk factors including playing position, joint hypermobility, and playing during menses contradicts current evidence. 50%; n = 67 of the respondents had not received any education on injury risk or prevention.



CONCLUSION: This study identified that Irish amateur women soccer players that responded have different characteristics, prevalence of risk factors and injury profiles to women players from different levels and countries. The findings suggest that some players may not be aware of the existing evidence base pertaining to common risk factors for injury. Further research is required to confirm the findings and explore the implementation of injury prevention strategies.

