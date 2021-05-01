Abstract

Major incidents are serious events with broad-reaching consequences that require extraordinary solutions to be implemented. They call for a team-based approach and efficient communication at all levels in addition to effective command, control and oversight. While consolidation of care into major trauma centres has led to improved outcomes for patients, it also means that clinicians may miss out on real-life experience of major incident or severe trauma casualties. It is therefore important to factor training, exercises and planning into individual and organizational preparedness. While several recent major incidents have occurred and provided further experience and lessons, such as the Grenfell Fire, Manchester Arena bombings and London Bridge stabbings, the global COVID-19 pandemic has required clinicians and organizations around the world to re-examine major incidents and the extent of their impacts. This has reinforced the importance of all members of the clinical team possessing an appropriate level of awareness and understanding of major incidents.

Language: en