Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling and previous falls are both risk factors that affect daily activities of older adults. However, it remains unclear whether they independently limit daily activities accounting for each other.



METHODS: We used the data from Round 1 (Year 1) to Round 5 (Year 5) of the National Health and Aging Trends Study. We included a total of 864 community-dwelling participants who provided data on previous falls, fear of falling and limited activities from Year 1 to Year 5 and had no limited daily activities at Year 1 in this study. Previous falls and fear of falling were ascertained by asking participants how many falls they had in the past year and whether they had worried about falling in the last month. Limited daily activities included any difficulties with mobility (e.g., going outside), self-care (e.g., eating), and household activities (e.g., laundering). Generalized estimation equation models were used to examine whether previous falls and fear of falling independently predicted development of limited daily activities adjusting covariates.



RESULTS: Participants were mainly between 65 and 79 years old (83 %), male (57 %), and non-Hispanic White (79 %). Among participants who had multiple falls in Year 1, 19.1-31 %, 21.4-52.4 %, and 11.9-35.7 % developed limitations in mobility, self-care, and household activities during Year 2 to Year 5, respectively. Among those who had fear of falling in Year 1, 22.5-41.3 %, 30.0-55.0 %, and 18.8-36.3 % developed limitations in mobility, self-care, and household activities during Year 2 to Year 4, respectively. Fear of falling independently predicted limitations in mobility (Incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 1.79, 95 % CI: 1.44, 2.24), self-care (IRR: 1.25, 95 % CI: 1.08, 1.44) and household activities (IRR: 1.39, 95 % CI: 1.08, 1.78) after adjusting for previous falls and covariates. Multiple previous falls independently predicted limitations in mobility (IRR: 1.72, 1.30, 2.27), self-care (IRR: 1.40, 95 % CI: 1.19, 1.66) and household activities (IRR: 1.36, 95 % CI: 1.01, 1.83) after adjusting fear of falling and covariates.



CONCLUSIONS: Fear of falling seems to be as important as multiple previous falls in terms of limiting older adults' daily activities.

Language: en