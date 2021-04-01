CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Crew LA, Covington HE, Hyman JM. Curr. Biol. 2021; 31(11): R716-R718.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Violent behavior is the product of a diverse network of neural structures. A new study shows that the anterior cingulate cortex is important for helping to restrain overly aggressive acts, even within a fight, to ensure animals match their behavioral intensity with the challenge posed by their opponents.
Language: en