SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Crew LA, Covington HE, Hyman JM. Curr. Biol. 2021; 31(11): R716-R718.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cub.2021.04.024

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Violent behavior is the product of a diverse network of neural structures. A new study shows that the anterior cingulate cortex is important for helping to restrain overly aggressive acts, even within a fight, to ensure animals match their behavioral intensity with the challenge posed by their opponents.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print