Abstract

Running is a popular form of exercise that is easily accessible to various populations; endurance running, defined as distances beyond 5 km, continues to grow within the sport. Endurance running-related injuries are common in the lower extremities and are primarily overuse related. A multitude of risk factors for injury exist, including extrinsic factors, such as running distance and frequency, and intrinsic factors, such as biomechanics and nutrition status. Training and rehabilitation techniques vary with a general focus on strengthening and gradual increase in activity, but evidence is mixed, and it is difficult to generalize programs across different running populations. Management of specific running groups, including youth runners, is an area in which additional research is needed. New treatments, such as orthobiologics and wearable technology, have promising potential to optimize performance and recovery and minimize injury. However, they need to be further evaluated with high-quality studies.

