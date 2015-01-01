Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with disabilities are sub-optimally active and at increased risk for chronic diseases. Limited knowledge exists about how differences among wheelchair-dependent individuals may affect their perception of physical activity barriers.



OBJECTIVE: We examined whether the perception of physical activity barriers are associated with wheelchair user sociodemographic characteristics.



METHODS: Danish manual wheelchair users (MWCUs) (N = 181; 52.5% females, mean ± SD: age 48 ± 14 yrs) completed the 'Barriers to Physical Activity Questionnaire for People with Mobility Impairments' (BPAQ-MI) online. The BPAQ-MI queries physical activity barriers in four domains (intrapersonal, interpersonal, organizational, and community) and eight subdomains. Participant characteristics evaluated as potentially associated with physical activity barriers included age, sex, years in chair, body mass index (BMI), spinal cord injury (SCI) (if any), education, employment, and resident city size. Simple linear regression (step 1) and multiple regression models (step 2) were created to assess associations between MWCU characteristics and barriers.



RESULTS: Multiple regression models revealed that MWCUs who were obese, who did not complete high school, or were unemployed rated physical activity barriers higher across several subdomains (all r(2)≤0.226, p<0.05). Resident city size was associated with safety subdomain barrier impact (r(2)=0.039, p<0.05). Sex, age, years in chair and SCI were not associated with any barrier domains (all p ≥ 0.064).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results provide new evidence that MWCUs with BMI ≥30; who are not employed; or who only have completed high school, may need special consideration and resources to overcome distinct physical activity barriers. Behavioral strategies and interventions focusing on reducing physical activity barriers should be tailored to the individuals above.

