Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to develop a context-bound model of hospital triage in disasters and mass casualty incidents in the health system of Iran.



METHODS: This study was done using a sequential mixed method. Data were analyzed using Expert Choice software program.



RESULTS: In the qualitative phase, 27 specialists were interviewed. Walking and purposeful movement, airway and respiration, circulatory status, and mental indices were included in the finalized model. In the quantitative phase, 21 participants responded to a questionnaire for weighting and ranking the final indices based on 3 competing options, including clinical importance of the index, lack of complexity and simplicity in implementation, and speed of implementation. The index of walking and purposeful movements weighing 0.300 and ranking 1, airway and respiration weighing 0.276 and ranking 2, blood circulatory status weighing 0.245 and ranking 3, and finally mental status weighing 0.179 and ranking 4 were obtained.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first attempt to design and develop a new context-bound model of hospital triage in disasters and mass casualties in Iran. The development of new triage models is a dynamic and continuous process, and changes will be applied to them, in case further developments and improvements are required.

