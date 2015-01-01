|
Bergmans RS, Larson P, Bennion E, Mezuk B, Wozniak MC, Steiner AL, Gronlund CJ. Environ. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Seasonal trends in suicide mortality are observed worldwide, potentially aligning with the seasonal release of aeroallergens. However, only a handful of studies have examined whether aeroallergens increase the risk of suicide, with inconclusive results thus far. The goal of this study was to use a time-stratified case-crossover design to test associations of speciated aeroallergens (evergreen, deciduous, grass, and ragweed) with suicide deaths in Ohio, USA (2007-2015).
Suicide; Mental health; Health disparities; Environmental health; Pollen