Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective is to determine how outcomes from unintentional falls differ for children with and without developmental disabilities, with a sensitivity analysis specifically examining those with ADHD.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective observational cohort study of 2010-2015 data from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS). The NEDS is a sampling of ED visits across 953 hospitals in 36 states. Unintentional falls for children with and without developmental disabilities were compared, adjusting for age, sex, payment source, income, mechanism, injury severity score (ISS). A sensitivity analysis was then performed for children with ADHD (n=139,642) and those without any developmental disabilities. A priori chosen outcomes included hospital admission, length of stay, intubation, and surgery. Logistic regression analysis estimated adjusted odds ratios for outcomes.



RESULTS: Among children who presented to the ED with unintentional falls (n=13,217,237), there were 223,445 (1.7%) with developmental disabilities. The majority of those with developmental disabilities were male, ages 10-14 years. Compared to children without developmental disabilities, those with developmental disabilities were more likely to have an inpatient admission (aOR=2.27, 95% CI=2.10-2.44), length of stay more than 2 days (aOR=1.73, 95% CI=1.51-1.98), intubation (aOR=4.77, 95% CI=3.62-6.27) and surgery (aOR=2.11, 95% CI=1.93-2.32). A sensitivity analysis showed that 139,642 (1%) of children ages 5-17 years had ADHD. Of those with ADHD, the majority was also male, ages 10-14 years. Compared to children without ADHD, those with ADHD had a higher odds of inpatient admission (aOR=1.74, 95% CI=1.58-1.91), length of stay greater than 2 days (aOR=1.59, 95% CI=1.37-1.85), intubation (aOR=3.96, 95% CI=2.73-5.73), and surgery (aOR=1.82, 95% CI=1.60-2.06).



CONCLUSIONS: Children with developmental disabilities, in particular those with ADHD, who experience falls are often older and male. They had greater odds of poor outcomes. These children need additional anticipatory guidance and attention to adequate treatment to prevent injuries from unintentional falls.

