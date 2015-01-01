SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Troisi G, Margherita G, Caffieri A. J. Prev. Interv. Community 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10852352.2021.1918829

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Gender violence is the most important factor that leads women refugees and asylum seekers to leave their country and is one of the main risks to which the migration journey exposes them. To the multidimensional trauma of migration is added the complex trauma of gender violence making migrant women even more vulnerable. This study, aimed to investigate meanings of experience of the operators who deal with migrant women in Southern Italy. For the purpose of the study, we use the Focus Group, for data collection and the Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA) to analyze the data. The study confirms the need to structure specific paths for the well-being of forced migrant women victims of violence that respect gender dynamics and cultural differences. In particular, in the context of the transcultural clinic, it will be demonstrated that focus groups are a useful resource and propose the construction of "métissée" spaces.


Language: en

Keywords

qualitative research; gender-based violence; Female refugees; forced migration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print