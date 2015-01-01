Abstract

Gender violence is the most important factor that leads women refugees and asylum seekers to leave their country and is one of the main risks to which the migration journey exposes them. To the multidimensional trauma of migration is added the complex trauma of gender violence making migrant women even more vulnerable. This study, aimed to investigate meanings of experience of the operators who deal with migrant women in Southern Italy. For the purpose of the study, we use the Focus Group, for data collection and the Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA) to analyze the data. The study confirms the need to structure specific paths for the well-being of forced migrant women victims of violence that respect gender dynamics and cultural differences. In particular, in the context of the transcultural clinic, it will be demonstrated that focus groups are a useful resource and propose the construction of "métissée" spaces.

