|
Citation
|
Simon MA. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2021; 325(22): 2307-2308.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the US have experienced violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.1 However, for many individuals, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant sheltering at home have increased levels of stress, panic, and financial and emotional strain. The World Health Organization defines intimate partner violence (IPV) as behavior by a partner, spouse, or ex-partner that can cause or causes physical, sexual, or psychological harm.2 A United Nations report cited a global surge in IPV accompanying the stay-at-home and lockdown orders.3 It is possible that IPV cases in many countries have significantly increased. While a recent JAMA Clinical Insights focused on recognizing and responding to IPV during in-person clinical care visits,2 the context of IPV identification and supportive care approaches using telehealth modalities warrants attention.
Language: en