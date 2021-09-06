Abstract

Concussion is a complex pathophysiologic process that affects the brain; it is induced by biomechanical forces, with alteration in mental status with or without loss of consciousness.



Concussion assessment tools may be broadly categorized into (1) screening tests such as the SAC (Standardized Assessment of Concussion), the BESS (Balance Error Scoring System), and the King-Devick (KD) test; (2) confirmatory tests including the SCAT (Sport Concussion Assessment Tool), the ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing), and the VOMS (Vestibular Oculomotor Screening); and (3) objective examinations such as brain network activation (BNA) analysis, imaging studies, and physiologic markers.



The KD, child SCAT3 (cSCAT3), child ImPACT (cImPACT), and VOMS tests may be used to evaluate for concussion in the pediatric athlete.



Future work with BNA, functional magnetic resonance imaging, diffusion tensor imaging, and serum biomarkers may provide more objective assessment of concussion, neurologic injury, and subsequent recovery.

