Abstract

This paper highlights a strategy for building high-performance teams in multinational IT corporations. The original 2020 research took place in one multinational Informational Technology corporation located in Singapore. This blended miniethnography case study involved methodological triangulation of semi-structured interviews, direct observations, and a review of company documents. We used Thomas Gilbert's behavioral engineering model as a conceptual framework for this research which aligned with the finding that the environment of safety and trust is a fundamental condition for a high-performance culture. The environment of safety and trust is an enabler of dynamic capabilities the organization needs for survival, which is especially important for developing high-performance teams in times of uncertainties and crisis. This study's finding might be of interest for business leaders that strive to excel in building high-performing, agile, and resilient teams.

