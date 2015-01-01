Abstract

Adolescents who sexually offend are highly diverse both in risk and protective factors. This pilot study assesses 38 adjudicated adolescents convicted of a sexual offense residing in a secure care juvenile detention facility in order to determine which protective factors are most significantly correlated with reduced sexual re-offense risk. The study also explores differences across two sub-groups of the population by investigating the distinctions between the roles of specific protective factors among adolescents who have committed only a sexual offense (sex-only sub-group) in comparison to adolescents who have committed a sexual offense in addition to other delinquent behavior (sex-plus sub-group). Analysis was conducted utilizing the Behavioral and Emotional Rating Scale, 2nd Edition, Youth Rating Scale, the Adolescent Attachment Questionnaire, and the Juvenile Sex Offender Assessment Protocol-Revised. The results indicate that sex-only adolescents demonstrate a significantly lower risk sexual recidivism and have greater affective strength compared to sex-plus adolescents. The sex-only sub-group also demonstrate large correlations for reduced sexual recidivism risk in relationship with the protective factors of School Functioning, Affective Strength, Interpersonal Strength, and Career Strength.





