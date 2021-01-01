|
Tranter H, Brooks M, Khan R. Psychol. Trauma 2021; 13(2): 165-173.
Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association
OBJECTIVES: Research has long established that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can lead to a range of negative psychological consequences, including posttraumatic stress symptoms. It is also increasingly recognized that ACEs can serve as a catalyst for positive changes, such as posttraumatic growth (PTG). The mechanisms by which people report negative or positive changes are less well known. This study explored whether emotional resilience and event centrality could determine the degree of negative or positive changes reported following ACEs.
