Kachadourian LK, Harpaz-Rotem I, Tsai J, Southwick S, Pietrzak RH. Psychol. Trauma 2021; 13(2): 223-230.
OBJECTIVE: Exposure to traumatic life events is associated with increased risk of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health problems such as suicidal ideation (SI), alcohol use disorder (AUD), and decreased quality of life (QOL). Mindfulness, which involves attending to the present moment, may help individuals cope with traumatic events by increasing acceptance of trauma-related experiences and decreasing trauma-related negative affect and avoidance of trauma reminders. The current study evaluated whether mindful attention to the present moment mediated the association between number of lifetime traumas and mental health.
Language: en