Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The present study aimed to address to the dearth of research into the phenomenology of recovery among young people exposed to trauma.



METHOD: Using an interpretative phenomenological approach, we analyzed Internet forum data to consider how young people experience recovery from trauma.



RESULTS: Five domains of recovery were identified: meaningful shifts in the sense of self, gaining control and autonomy, establishing hope and commitment, making meaning out of tragedy, and engaging in normative activities and connecting with others. Participants described the experience of recovery as an ongoing, nonlinear and dialectical process that was not synonymous with cure and often took place in the context of supportive relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: While the broad themes of recovery align with those derived from adult literature, the accounts diverge with respect to the content within the domains themselves. The findings suggest that services oriented to trauma-exposed young people need to bolster these internal processes of change, while also attending to their specific developmental needs and capacities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

