Citation
Meeker EC, O'Connor BC, Kelly LM, Hodgeman DD, Scheel-Jones AH, Berbary C. Psychol. Trauma 2021; 13(3): 302-312.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Despite growing awareness of the high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in community samples of adolescents, little work has examined the impact of ACEs on adolescence and well-being during this critical period of development. Much research has focused on retrospective reports of ACEs by adults and adult physical and mental health, finding that ACEs contribute to a range of diseases and mental health disorders in adulthood. This study examined differences in self-reported mental health, nonsuicidal self-injury, suicidality, violence, and substance use between adolescents without self-reported history of ACEs, youth with one self-reported ACE, and youth with self-reported multiple (2 or more) ACEs.
Language: en