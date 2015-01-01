Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was to determine the incidence of falls and identify baseline factors increased risk for incident falls over time among people with diabetes.



DESIGN: This study was a secondary analysis using the baseline and 4 years of follow-up data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). SETTING: A nationally representative survey of 17 500 Chinese residents aged 45 years and older were recruited in the baseline national survey in 2011. These participants were followed up every 2 years. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1238 middle-aged and older adults with diabetes and no history of falls at baseline were included in the current study. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Information on incidence of falls and medical treatment resulting from falls were determined by self-report.



RESULTS: The findings showed that the incidence of falls was 29.4% during 4 years of follow-up. Participants with incident falls were younger, were more likely to be women, had lower education level and were less likely to be current drinkers. In addition, former drinkers were 2.22 times more likely to fall. Socially active individuals were 47% less likely to fall compared with those without social activities. Every 5 kg increase in grip strength was associated with a 13% lower risk of falls. A 10 mg/dL higher total cholesterol and 1 mg/dL higher blood urea nitrogen were associated with a 4% and 6% higher risk of falls. Finally, participants with depressive symptoms were 1.47 times more likely to fall compared with those without depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings underscore the importance of developing a fall prevention programme for those with diabetes, and this programme should address potentially modifiable risk factors, including levels of total cholesterol, blood urea nitrogen, social activity, depressive symptoms and grip strength.

