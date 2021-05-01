|
Firchal EW, Sjöberg F, Fredrikson M, Pompermaier L, Elmasry M, Steinvall I. Burns 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: As compared to younger adults, older people have a greater risk of domestic accidents, such as burns, and their prognosis is worsened by a diminished physiological ability to face a thermal trauma. The in-hospital mortality is adversely affected by old age and burn size, whereas less is known about the long-term-survival in elderly patients who survive a burn injury. The aim of this study was to investigate if elderly burn patients after discharge from a Swedish National Burn Centre have a shorter remaining life compared to the national population, by using calculated remaining Life Expectancy (rLE).
Burns; Long time survival; Remaining life expectancy; Years of life lost