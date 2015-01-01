Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Adults over age 65 experience the highest rates of bone fracture, and 90% of fractures in older adults are caused by falls from standing height or lower. Advances in fracture prevention rely on our ability to prevent falls, reduce the severity of falls, and enhance the resistance of bone to trauma. To help guide these efforts, we need improved understanding on the types of falls that cause fractures. RECENT FINDINGS: In this review, we describe recent evidence on how the mechanics of falls in older adults influence the risk for fractures to the hip, wrist, vertebrae, and humerus. We discuss how fracture risk depends on fall height, fall direction, and landing configuration. We also review the benefits of exercise, wearable protective gear, and environmental modifications in preventing fractures in older adults. Our findings highlight promising new directions in fracture prevention, and the need for collaboration between the bone and falls research communities to implement proven strategies and generate new solutions.

