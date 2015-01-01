|
Aleebrahim-Dehkordi E, Deravi N, Yaghoobpoor S, Hooshyar D, Rafieian-Kopaei M. Curr. Pharm. Des. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Bentham Science Publishers)
BACKGROUND: It is known that Vitamin D can increase the body's immunity against some viral infections. Many people around the world have vitamin D deficiency and, therefore, this has become a public concern whether vitamin D is an important factor protecting against COVID-19 infection. In this paper, the data about the roles of vitamin D on immunity and recovery from viral infections, especially novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is reviewed.
COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; Immunity; supplementation; VDR; Viral infections; Vitamin D