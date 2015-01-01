|
Pourmohammadi B, Heydari A, Fatemi F, Modarresi A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Iran is exposed to a wide range of natural and man-made hazards. Health-care facilities can play a significant role in providing life-saving measures in the minutes and hours immediately following the impact or exposure. The aim of this study was to determine the preparedness of health-care facilities in disasters and emergencies.
disaster; emergency; preparedness; health-care facilities