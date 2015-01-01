|
Citation
Bagheri Z, Dehdari T, Lotfizadeh M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Emergency Risk Communication (ERC) is known as 1 of the important components of an effective response to public health emergencies. In this study, we aimed to investigate the preparedness of the Primary Health Care Network (PHCN) of Iran in terms of the ERC.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; primary health care; emergency risk communication; public health emergency