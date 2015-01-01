SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tsfati M, Nadan Y. Fam. Process 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/famp.12678

unavailable

This study explores the lived experiences of Israeli parents of transgender young adults, depicting gender diversity as a family-relational phenomenon. The analysis of 18 in-depth, semi-structured interviews with Israeli parents of trans young adults suggests that the parents' experiences were characterized by a dialectic between feelings of vulnerability and resilience. The parents' vulnerability was shaped by their social positioning as a minority group as well as their socio-political environment, and their ability to cope with these hardships enhanced their resilience. As the parents developed their resilience through meaning-making, social support, and activism, they gained a new sense of agency alongside a deep sense of vulnerability, suggesting that vulnerability and resilience are not objective, opposite binaries but rather fluid categories that are continually constructed through the intersection of micro- and macro-level factors.


Vulnerability; Resilience; Gender nonconformity; género no conforme; interseccionalidad; Intersectionality; Parenthood; paternidad; resiliencia; Transgender; transgénero; Vulnerabilidad; 交叉性; 变性; 性别非主流; 抗挫力; 父母; 脆弱性

