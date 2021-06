Abstract

https://doi.org/10.1007/s00414-020-02451-5



In the published article, at page 2, in the sentence "In this study, of all 31 injuries resulting in permanent disability, 24 cases (25%) of lasting injuries were related to nerve damage from handcuffs [3]." should be change to, "In this study, of all 24 injuries resulting in permanent disability, 6 cases (25%) of lasting injuries were related to nerve damage from handcuffs [3]."

