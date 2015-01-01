|
Shah SM, Nowshad G, Dhaheri FA, Al-Shamsi MH, Al-Ketbi AM, Galadari A, Joshi P, Bendak H, Grivna M, Arnone D. Int. Rev. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: To our knowledge, this study is the first in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to investigate the prevalence of child maltreatment in relation to depressive symptoms and self-esteem. STUDY DESIGN: Exposure to physical maltreatment, emotional abuse and neglect was evaluated in 518 adolescents (86% response rate) randomly selected from schools in Al Ain in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Rosenberg self-esteem scale and the Beck Depression Inventory were used to measure self-esteem and depressive symptoms by using multivariate logistic regression analyses.
Language: en
children; adolescents; depression; Maltreatment; Al Ain; self-esteem; UAE