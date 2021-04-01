|
Citation
|
Berry KM, Erickson DJ, Berger AT, Wahlstrom K, Iber C, Full KM, Redline S, Widome R. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Few adolescents spend enough time asleep on school nights. This problem could be addressed by delaying high school start times, but does this translate to reduced prevalence of sleep-wake problems like awakening too early or feeling sleepy during the day? METHODS: The START study (n = 2,414) followed a cohort of students from five Minnesota high schools to evaluate impacts of school start time delays. Participants were enrolled in ninth grade (Baseline) when all schools started early (7:30 or 7:45 a.m.). At Follow-Up 1 (10th grade) and Follow-Up 2 (11th grade), two schools had delayed their start times by 50 and 65 minutes while three comparison schools started at 7:30 a.m. Six sleep-wake behaviors were assessed at all three time points via survey. Generalized estimating equation models were used to investigate changes in sleep-wake problems between policy change and comparison schools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Sleep; High school; School start times; Sleep–wake problems