Pavlidou A, Viher PV, Bachofner H, Weiss F, Stegmayer K, Shankman SA, Mittal VA, Walther S. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 292: 81-88.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with depression exhibit numerous interpersonal deficits. As effective use of gestures is critical for social communication, it is possible that depressed individuals' interpersonal deficits may be due to deficits in gesture performance. The present study thus compared gesture performance of depressed patients and controls and examined whether these deficits relate to cognitive and other domains of dysfunction.
Depression; Working memory; Gesture; Non-verbal communication; Social functioning