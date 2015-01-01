Abstract

This qualitative study examines (1) the circumstances under which "normative" individuals with no prior sexual attraction to children commit a sex offense against a minor with whom they had several times interacted during routine activities and (2) Their perception of situational deterrence exercised by adults present/nearby. The sample included eight of 14 offenders incarcerated in a prison rehabilitation unit (N = 20) for a sex offense against a minor. Content analysis of in-depth interviews indicated two types of offenders: The one-time spinners and the spin-thrill seekers both reporting an unpremeditated sexual spin triggered by the victim. One-time spinners reported being caught, reported one time sexual spin that took control of their conscious mind when interacting with the child in the presence of family members. The spin-thrill seekers reported several sexual spin-thrilling episodes during a sport/educational activity with an adolescent when adults were nearby. The first unpremeditated spin episode had motivated them to initiate additional thrilling episodes of increasing intensity that led to the offense. Out of the spin, one-time spinners expressed regret and concern for the victim; spin-thrill seekers expressed neither the supervision, and vigilance of adults usually present/nearby are recommended to prevent or stop many of these "accidental" sexual spinners from completing their crime.

