Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability among adults. Falls and motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are the most common causes of TBI hospitalizations in Canada. The purpose of this study was to determine whether, at the provincial level, there have been significant changes in the injury rate and causes of major TBI. This was a retrospective cohort study of all patients in Nova Scotia who presented with major TBI (Abbreviated Injury Scale Head score ≥ 3) between 2002 and 2018. Prospectively entered data were collected from the Nova Scotia Trauma Registry. Annual injury rates were calculated based on 100,000 population (all ages) using population estimates from Statistics Canada. Linear regression was performed to analyze annual trends of major TBI within the province. There were 5590 major TBI patients in Nova Scotia during the 16-year study period. The overall annual rate of major TBI was 37 per 100,000 population. There was a 39% increase in the rate of major TBI over the study period (r = - 0.72, R2 = 0.51, p < 0.002). Patients had a mean age of 51 ± 25 years; 72% were male. The proportion of TBIs in males decreased significantly from 76% in 2002 to 69% in 2017 (p < 0.001). Mechanisms of injury were predominantly falls (45%) and MVCs (29%); the proportion of violent injuries was 11.5%. The rate of fall-related TBIs more than doubled between 2002 and 2017, increasing from 9.1 to 20.5 injuries per 100,000 (p < 0.001). Our findings demonstrate an increasing incidence of major TBI over a 16-year period with a greater than two-fold increase in the rate of fall-related TBI. These results are important for targeting TBI prevention efforts in reducing falls, especially in older adults.

