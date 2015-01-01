Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenoming is a potentially life-threatening condition and causes many serious consequences.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Therefore, this study aimed to throw some light on coagulopathy after Viperidae envenomations at Vietnam Poison Control Center and the relationship between coagulopathy and time of admission. A prospective, descriptive study was conducted from October 2016 to April 2018. The survey questionnaire included socio-economic characteristics, characteristics of snakebite, signs and clinical symptoms and blood test. Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) condition was diagnosed using the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) criteria. Rotational thromboelastometry was evaluated using ROTEM(®) delta system.



RESULTS: A total of 41 cases of viper snakebite with the mean age of snakebite victims were 41.27 ± 14.72 years old. Mean hospital stay of the patients was 5.63± 3.29 days. The association between coagulation disorder and clotting time (CT) EXTEM prolonged, CT INTEM prolonged, CT FIBTEM prolonged remained significant (multivariable odds ratio MOR=5.81, 95% CI: 1.20-28.06; MOR= 9.32, 95% CI: 1.001-84.48; MOR=5.55, 95% CI: 1.12-27.50, respectively).



CONCLUSION: This study indicates a hypocoagulation status in ROTEM, elevated international normalised ratio (INR), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT) and D-dimer, decreased fibrinogen concentration and platelet count following envenoming by Viperidae.

