Abstract

Nearly one-third of all traffic-associated fatalities are associated with alcohol-impaired driving in the US.1 In 2018, 2.7 million people were reportedly injured in motor vehicle crashes (MVCs), of which 10 511 fatalities were attributable to alcohol-impaired driving.2 In recent years, the national rate of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities has steadily declined from 0.36 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2009 to 0.33 per 100 million in 2018, owing to a combination of public health and law enforcement interventions, including sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and strict sanctions for those who break the law in various states...

