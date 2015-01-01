|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Borderline personality disorder (BPS) is considered as a severe mental disorder with a high burden for patients, family members and the healthcare system. Recent years have brought significant advances in understanding and treating BP, leading to an earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.
OBJECTIVE: This article outlines the current state of knowledge on the epidemiology, diagnostics, psychopathology and treatment of BPD and identifies open questions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Based on a literature search in the PubMed, PsycINFO and EMBASE databases, the latest developments in the topic of BPD for the areas of diagnostics, epidemiology, etiology and treatment are illuminated in a narrative review. Where possible systematic review articles, meta-analyses and evidence-based practice guidelines were also considered. STATE OF THE SCIENCE: At the core of BPS are disorders of emotion regulation, self-image, and interpersonal interaction. The suicide rates range from 2% to 5% and life expectancy is significantly shortened compared with the general population. The effectiveness of differentiated, disorder-specific psychotherapy (especially dialectic behavioral therapy, DBT) is well established. Psychotherapeutic care in the outpatient sector, especially in the field of pediatric and adolescent psychiatry, is still insufficient. PERSPECTIVES: Questions about the etiopathology, especially genetic and postulated neurobiological parameters that determine affective hypersensitivity, are largely open. Nosologically, the differentiation from comorbid complex posttraumatic stress disorder (cPTSD) is certainly an important issue, which also has therapeutic consequences.
Language: de
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
Hintergrund
Die Borderline-Persönlichkeitsstörung (BPS) gilt als schwerwiegende psychische Störung mit hoher Belastung für Patienten, Familienmitglieder und das Gesundheitssystem. Die letzten Jahre brachten deutliche Fortschritte im Verständnis und in der Therapie der BPS, was zu einer früheren Diagnose und besseren Behandlungsergebnissen geführt hat.
Ziel der Arbeit
Der Artikel skizziert den aktuellen Wissensstand zu Epidemiologie, Diagnostik, Psychopathologie und Behandlung der BPS und zeigt offene Fragen auf.
Material und Methoden
Mittels eines narrativen Reviews auf Basis einer Literatursuche in den Datenbanken PubMed, PsycINFO und EMBASE werden die neuesten Entwicklungen zum Thema BPS für die Bereiche Diagnostik, Epidemiologie, Ätiologie und Therapie beleuchtet. Hierfür wurden, wo möglich, systematische Übersichtsarbeiten und Metaanalysen sowie evidenzbasierte Praxisleitlinien berücksichtigt.
Stand der Wissenschaft
Im Zentrum der BPS stehen Störungen der Emotionsregulation, des Selbstbildes und der zwischenmenschlichen Interaktion. Die Suizidraten liegen zwischen 2 und 5 %, die Lebenserwartung ist gegenüber der Normalpopulation deutlich verkürzt. Die Wirksamkeit differenzierter, störungsspezifischer Psychotherapie (insbesondere dialektisch-behaviorale Therapie) ist gut belegt. Die psychotherapeutische Versorgung im ambulanten Sektor, insbesondere im Bereich der Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatrie, ist noch immer ungenügend.
Perspektiven
Fragen zur Ätiopathologie, insbesondere genetische und postulierte neurobiologische Parameter, die für eine affektive Hypersensitivität determinieren, sind weitgehend offen. Nosologisch ist die Abgrenzung zur komorbiden posttraumatischen Belastungsstörung (PTBS) sicherlich ein wichtiges Thema, das auch therapeutische Konsequenzen hat.