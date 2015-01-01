Abstract

BACKGROUND: Borderline personality disorder (BPS) is considered as a severe mental disorder with a high burden for patients, family members and the healthcare system. Recent years have brought significant advances in understanding and treating BP, leading to an earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: This article outlines the current state of knowledge on the epidemiology, diagnostics, psychopathology and treatment of BPD and identifies open questions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Based on a literature search in the PubMed, PsycINFO and EMBASE databases, the latest developments in the topic of BPD for the areas of diagnostics, epidemiology, etiology and treatment are illuminated in a narrative review. Where possible systematic review articles, meta-analyses and evidence-based practice guidelines were also considered. STATE OF THE SCIENCE: At the core of BPS are disorders of emotion regulation, self-image, and interpersonal interaction. The suicide rates range from 2% to 5% and life expectancy is significantly shortened compared with the general population. The effectiveness of differentiated, disorder-specific psychotherapy (especially dialectic behavioral therapy, DBT) is well established. Psychotherapeutic care in the outpatient sector, especially in the field of pediatric and adolescent psychiatry, is still insufficient. PERSPECTIVES: Questions about the etiopathology, especially genetic and postulated neurobiological parameters that determine affective hypersensitivity, are largely open. Nosologically, the differentiation from comorbid complex posttraumatic stress disorder (cPTSD) is certainly an important issue, which also has therapeutic consequences.

Language: de