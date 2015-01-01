SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Teive HAG, Cunha P, Ferreira MG, Camargo CHF, Limongi JCP, Barbosa ER, Walusinski O, Agid Y. Neurol. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10072-021-05381-1

unavailable

Raymond Garcin, professor of neurology in Paris, France, and his Brazilian assistant, Professor Roberto Melaragno described in 1948 the phenomenon defined as "bégaiement de la mise en route du mouvement" in patients with Parkinson's disease. This was one of the first descriptions of freezing of gait (FOG) in the world.


Freezing; Parkinson’s disease; Freezing of gait; Gait disorder; Parkinsonism

