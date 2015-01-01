SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jung HO, Han SW. PLoS One 2021; 16(6): e0252891.

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study develops an ontology of Psychological First Aid (PFA) by extracting relevant knowledge from a review of PFA literature.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was conducted using the PFA ontology development 101 method. This review processes previously-developed PFA studies by consulting Google Scholar, CINHL, PUBMED, and MEDLINE. Protege 5.0 program was used to integrate with ontology development. The developed PFA ontology consisted of eight super classes: Action agenda, Assessment, Concrete method, Disaster type, Disaster disposition, Purpose, Qualification and Skill, Reaction. In total, 166 terms were collected.

RESULTS: The eight super classes were divided into 72 classes and 64 subclasses. The composition yielded in a total of 166 axioms (85 logical axioms; 81 declaration axioms).

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides basic data to guide development and composition of PFA arbitration programs.


Language: en
