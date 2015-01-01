Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To efficiently target capacity-building efforts for child mental health services in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), it is critical to define how care is structured across sectors and individual-level factors.



METHODS: In a community-based sample of 1,408 children and adolescents (ages 6-15 years) from Itaboraí, Brazil, the authors assessed need and service use across four care systems (mental health specialty, health, welfare, and informal). Individual-level factors included child gender and age, maternal perception of child mental health need, paternal absence, maternal education, and maternal anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: The mental health treatment gap was 88%, with only 12% of children with psychiatric problems using mental health services. Children with mental health problems were more likely than those without these problems to use health and other sectors of care and to use services in more than one sector of care. Overall, 46% of the children with any clinical mental health problems and 31% of those with only internalizing problems were identified by their mothers as having a mental health need. Among those with clinical mental health problems, factors associated with mental health service use were being a boy and paternal absence but not mental health problem type or maternal awareness.



CONCLUSIONS: Closing the child mental health treatment gap in urban settings in LMICs where resources are scarce will likely require system-level changes, such as engagement of diverse service sectors of care. Interventions need to target increased maternal awareness about mental health problems and encourage provision of mental health services to girls.

