Izquierdo-Sánchez B, Guanlan Z, Varo-Galvañ P, Brocal-Fernández F, Ronda-Pérez E. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2021; 95.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The analysis of mortality offers an important indicator for assessing the state of workers' occupational health. Workers involved in the extraction, refining, alloying and manufacturing of metals are frequently exposed to occupational risks that can lead to their death. The objective of this work was to synthesize the scientific evidence about factors associated with mortality among workers in the metallurgical industry.
Prevention; Spain; Mortality; Occupational health; Occupational diseases; Metal; Occupational risks