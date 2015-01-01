Abstract

Sexual assault and heavy alcohol consumption are common among college students. There is strong evidence that the two are associated, but more remains to be understood about the nature of the relationship. Drinking motives have been found to mediate the relationship between sexual assault and drinking problems and between depression and alcohol risk (Kenney, Anderson, & Stein, 2018; Lindgren, Neighbors, Blayney, Mullins, & Kasen, 2012), however drinking motives have not been studied as an outcome. The current study investigated the impact of a recent sexual assault on the endorsement of coping motives for drinking in first year college women using hierarchical regression analysis with Time 2 coping motives as the outcome variable. Lifetime experience of sexual assault and Time 1 coping motives were entered in the first step of the model and a dichotomous variable indicating a recent sexual assault was entered in the second step of the model. Sexual assault during the first semester of college was found to be a significant predictor of coping motives at the end of the semester after controlling for lifetime history of sexual assault and endorsement of coping motives at Time 1. These findings suggest that coping motives for drinking may change following a sexual assault and are of concern due to the negative outcomes associated with drinking to cope. Drinking motives may be an important target of interventions provided to survivors of sexual assault to reduce risk of future drinking-related problems.

